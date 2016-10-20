Mum-of-12 to join ex-husband in court over £10k parking meter theft

A Wigan-based mum-of-12 will join her ex-husband in court after they were accused of stealing more than £10,000 in change from parking meters.

Cheryl Prudham, who has previously made national headlines after coining £40,000 a year in benefits, has been charged with handling the cash stolen by her estranged husband.

Robert Prudham, 31, is accused of stealing £10,500 from parking machines as well as failing to disclose previous convictions to a recruitment firm.

The trio, which also includes 27-year-old Jacob Underdown, charged with the same offences, deny all the charges.

Last month Medway Magistrates’ Court heard how Underdown and Prudham allegedly took the notes and coins from several car parks in Maidstone, Kent.

The three will go on trial next month.

Earlier this year Cheryl Prudham, 34, was pictured browsing Mercedes cars at a dealership near her new home in Wigan.

The part-time cleaner had six children by two different men before she had six more with now-ex husband Rob - who she booted out for a sordid threesome involving his own cousin, she claims.