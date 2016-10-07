Murder accused in court over stabbing

A man has appeared in court after being charged with murder over the stabbing of a woman at a Wigan house.

Stuart Gallear, 51, appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Saturday morning.

Police were called to an address in Makinson Avenue, Hindley, on Thursday afternoon to find the 42-year-old with knife wounds to the chest.

She was rushed to hospital but doctors were unable to save her.

Gallear, of Makinson Avenue, was arrested on suspicion of murdering the as-yet-unnamed woman shortly after the body was discovered.

He was remanded in custody and will now appear before a crown court judge on Monday October 10.

Det Sgt Nigel Rigby, of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “This is a tragic incident where a woman has lost her life.

“My thoughts and condolences are with her family and specialist officers are providing support to them at this traumatic time.

“We have one man in custody but our investigation continues and I would urge anybody with information to contact the police.”

A single bouquet of flowers had been left at the scene and a police car was parked outside the house.

One neighbour, who did not wish to be identified, said a man and a woman had lived at the house for around eight years and they had two daughters.

They said: “All the road was cordoned off. It was a big shock. It’s usually quiet here all the time.”

Another neighbour said: “The whole street is in shock. This is a quiet neighbourhood and horrible things like this aren’t meant to happen around here.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1411 of October 6.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.