Nando’s, Bella Italia and hotel set for Robin Park - but which hotel operator?

A leading budget hotel chain has announced its intention to open a site in Wigan but mystery continues to surround another new development.

Travelodge bosses have revealed they are hoping to secure seven locations across Greater Manchester, with somewhere in the borough earmarked as one of those.

But when asked by the Observer if Robin Park - which has received planning approval for a hotel development - was being considered, they said no such plans were in place.

And so the wait goes on to see which operator is attached to that project which will see Nando’s and Bella Italia open as part of the same building.

Few details have been released about the 68-bed hotel itself other than a “national, budget hotel operator” is behind the plan, with Travelodge now seemingly ruled out from that list of possibilities.

Rivals Premier Inn opened a site at the former police station on Harrogate Street in 2014 and Holiday Inn Express has plans to open a new development at Martland Mill.

A spokesman for the town hall told the Observer no fixed date has been set for work to start on the Robin Park site.

Meanwhile, Travelodge have other locations on their watch-list.

Nichola Stevens, Travelodge regional director said: “The Greater Manchester economy is growing at pace.

“We now operate 18 hotels across the county but with increasing visitor numbers to the area, there is still a shortage of good quality accommodation at a great value price. Therefore to meet this growing consumer demand we are looking for new hotel sites.

“This expansion is also great news for the local economy too, as our research shows that annually Travelodge customers will spend over £2 million with local businesses during their stay with us.”

Across on the other side of Robin Park work has started on a new retail development which will bring a drive-through KFC to the retail park.

Four new units will house outlets of EE, Carphone Warehouse, Subway and a drive-through Costa coffee.