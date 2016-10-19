New car park rules after rise in complaints

Motorists using a car park will be limited to two-hour stays after businesses complained there was nowhere for shoppers to leave their cars.

Wigan Council’s regulation committee approved the proposal to limit the use of Derby Street car park between 8am and 6pm Monday to Saturday in Tyldesley.

The proposal to limit waiting has been approved following concerns from businesses and residents Mike Worden

Councillors heard the local authority had received numerous complaints about people leaving cars for long periods of time and also blocking loading and delivering areas for shops on The Square.

The change will also enable motorists parking in disabled bays without a valid blue badge to be issued with a penalty notice and enforcement action to be taken against cars blocking marked bays needed by nearby businesses.

Mike Worden, assistant director for planning and transport at Wigan Council, said: “The proposal to limit waiting on the Derby Street car park has been approved following concerns from businesses who trade in the town and from residents who shop in the town.

“The order will limit waiting on the car park to a maximum of two hours and will be operational Monday to Saturday between the hours of 8am to 6pm, allowing appropriate control of the car park and generating a turnaround of parking spaces ensuring residents can continue to frequent the town’s shops and facilities.”

The committee also heard that many people in Tyldesley were concerned the town centre parks including the Derby Street one would become clogged up with cars left while their owners used the guided busway and this was being monitored by Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM).

The proposal for two-hour stays was also backed by ward councillor Stephen Hellier.

Coun Hellier said: “Throughout the development of the Leigh-Manchester Busway scheme, the council has assured residents that problems arising with parking would be identified and addressed. The plan to create a shoppers’ car park at Derby Street is wholly consistent with this approach.

“If the proposals are implemented, I suggest that the council’s parking enforcement team will need to be vigilant and robust in policing this measure in order for it genuinely to produce the benefits sought.”

However, Wigan Council did receive 18 letters of objection from residents and companies concerned about the Derby Street parking restrictions.

Residents on nearby Blossom Street said there was not enough room outside their houses for all their cars and there were safety concerns about using other parking areas nearby as they are poorly lit and have experienced vandalism.

It was also suggest that the move would see more vehicles left on surrounding streets and the parking limit on Derby Street would put people off visiting Tyldesley.

Wigan Council also confirmed it had no plans to introduce time limits on any other Tyldesley car park.