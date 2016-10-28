Next of kin appeal

Police appeal

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace the next-of-kin of a man from the borough.

Brian Whitaker, 75, died at his home in Tyldesley on 27 October 2016.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone with information should contact the Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 4685.

