OAP admits order breach

A pensioner whose sister had taken out a court order to stop him from contacting her was fined after he rang her.

Wigan magistrates heard Alastair Armstrong phoned his sibling Margaret twice on June 21.

The prosecution claimed the Scholes 63-year-old subjected his sister to foul and abusive language but he completely denied swearing at her when interviewed by the police.

But he admitted leaving a message on her phone and making a silent call, and pleaded guilty to breaching the non-molestation order.

The court heard that, sadly, the relationship between the pair had deteriorated to such an extent that court intervention was needed to stop him ringing, although the bench was not told why this was done.

Justices were told Armstrong lives in St John’s Nursing Home but is being helped to find a bungalow to live in and to do voluntary work.

Carl Gaffney, prosecuting, said: “There have been no further issues between the protagonists since this allegation arose and no further breaches of the order. I don’t condone breaching the order but it’s one incident. Although we are talking about two calls it’s a one-time matter.”

Defending, Kenny Ip said his client had assured him there would be no repeat of the calls. He added: “He didn’t fully appreciate the implications of the order. I’ve gone through it with him today and he promises not to make any further calls or contact his sister. Clearly the relationship has deteriorated to an extent where it will never recover. He has effectively lost all his immediate family members.

“He didn’t remember making the call at the time but now accepts he did call her and leave the message. He won’t breach the order in the future. He just wants to get his life back on track.”

Armstrong was fined £110 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

