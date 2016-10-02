OAP faces 19 child sex allegations

A pensioner has gone on trial accused of sexually abusing four children over a 37-year period.

Brian Coop, who is now 77, faces a total of 19 sex offences involving three girls and one boy between 1973 and 2010.

A Liverpool Crown Court jury heard that he denies all the allegations.

Eric Lamb, prosecuting, said that Coop would be maintaining that “all four of the conplainants were making it up”.

The hearing was told that the case will involve 17 offences of indecently assaulting one girl aged between eight and 12; a boy aged between the ages of seven and 11 and a girl when she was between seven and and 10 years old.

The other two charges, the jury was told, relate to more recent times and involve a third girl when she was aged between 12 and 16.

It is alleged that the offences took place at Coop’s home address in Hatton Avenue, Atherton, and a former home in Horrocks Street, also in Atherton.

Proceeding