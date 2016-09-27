Party pledges fracking ban

Concerns about potential fracking projects in Wigan borough could be a thing of the past under a Labour government.

The opposition party has pledged to ban the controversial process as part of a push for a “low-carbon energy” future.

Shadow minister Barry Gardiner told Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool fracking brings with it “real environmental dangers”.

The pledge to ban fracking was welcomed by environmental campaigners but was described as “madness” by the GMB union.

Wigan borough is covered by licences allowing exclusivity to energy companies for any future fracking operations.

To date no applications for have been received by the town hall.

Mr Gardiner, shadow international trade secretary, said former chancellor George Osborne passed “the most generous tax regime for shale gas anywhere in the world”.

He continued: “Well that will change under Labour.

“There are technical problems with fracking, and they give rise to real environmental dangers. But technical problems can be overcome. So on their own they’re not a good enough reason to ban fracking.

“The real reason to ban fracking is that it locks us into an energy infrastructure that is based on fossil fuels long after our country needs to have moved to clean energy.

“So today I am announcing that a future Labour government will ban fracking.

“We will consult with our colleagues in industry and the trade unions about the best way to transition our energy industry to create the vital jobs and apprenticeships we are going to need for the UK’s low-carbon future.”

Hydraulic fracturing - commonly known as fracking - involves vast amounts of water and chemicals being blasted into underground shale rock formations to release natural gas.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy said: “I’ve long argued that local communities should have a say over energy projects whether that’s fracking or wind farms. British homes will continue to be heated by gas for many years to come and so it’s right we debate the environmental and security risks of different sources of fuel. Whether we import gas from countries like Qatar and Norway, or allow fracking to take place in the UK, it’s important to make sure people’s voices are heard.”

Wigan Green Party leader Will Patterson said: “I’m thrilled to see Labour nationally support a ban on fracking but there are things that councillors can do locally to help. Bury Council is the latest in GM to support a presumption against fracking - it’s not possible for them to automatically dismiss planning applications for fracking out of hand, but they have agreed to set very tough conditions for applicants to meet.”