Pervert ‘model agent’ tricked teen girls

A pervert set himself up as a fake model agent in order to get girls to send indecent photos of themselves to him.

A court heard that Matthew Pike created a bogus Facebook page and lulled youngsters into his confidence, first encouraging them to send him pictures fully clothed and later persuading them to undress.

Wigan and Leigh magistrates were told that in one instance the 28-year-old of Lune Road, Platt Bridge, paid one of the youngsters for the sexualised pictures.

And he also got the minors to sign fake modelling contracts that he had drawn up in order to convince them that this was a genuine route to a career in modelling, rather than simply to satisfy his own sexual urges.

Pike admitted three charges of causing or inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity: namely to take indecent pictures of herself and send them to him.

He also pleaded guilty to one charge of intentionally obtaining the sexual services of a 15-year-old girl, whom he did not reasonably believe was aged 18 or over, having previously made payment to her for those services.

The justices were told that the crimes took place while he was on bail for other offences and therefore breached his bail conditions.

So he was remanded in custody pending his sentence on October 28. The magistrates decided that his offences were too serious to be dealt with at their court and so committed him to Bolton Crown Court where a judge will decide his fate.

He was also automatically placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register.