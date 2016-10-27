Police appeal for help to trace Wigan man’s next of kin

Police appeal

Police appeal

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace the next of kin of a man from Wigan.

Alan Gordon Ratcliffe died at his home address in Worsley Hall, Wigan on Friday (October 21).

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone with information relating to Mr Ratcliffe should contact the Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 4685.

Back to the top of the page