Police chase ends in arrest

A police officer suffered a broken wrist and a man was tasered at the end of a police chase.

The early hours pursuit started on the East Lancashire Road at 3.55am on Friday after a Mercedes sports car was seen driving at speed.

Police tape in Leigh after the pursuit

The pursuit came to an end on Leigh’s Arrow Street where, following a significant struggle with officers, a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and a serious police assault.

The man has been taken to hospital for treatment following his arrest.

One of the officers involved in the incident was also taken to hospital after sustaining a broken wrist.

Police have confirmed that during the incident a taser was deployed.

