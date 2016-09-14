Police hunt machete gang

Police are appealing for information after masked men armed with a machete raided a house and attacked the occupant and his dog.
Sometime between 10.50pm on Friday (September 9) and 1.50am on Saturday (September 10), three men forced their way into a home on Sherwood Grove in Leigh.
The gang, one armed with a machete, threatened the victim and demanded cash and property before assaulting him and his dog and fleeing the scene empty handed.
All three men are described as slim build, wore dark clothing and spoke in a Liverpool accent.
An investigation has been launched and police are now appealing for information.
Detective Constable Andrew Partington, of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victim and has left him extremely shaken.
“It has also left his dog, who was simply trying to defend him, traumatised.
“We would like to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw three men acting suspiciously to come forward. You could hold a vital piece of information.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 245 of 10/09/16, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
