Police warning over lost lethal pills

Police are appealing for the public to be cautious after a batch of prescription medication was lost in Mesnes Park.

Officers say two blister packs of tramadol hydrochloride containing a total of 36 tablets had been left sometime between 7.30am and midday on Thursday.

The medication can be dangerous and is fatal in some circumstances.

