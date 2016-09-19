Police warning over lost lethal pills

Police appeal

Police appeal

Police are appealing for the public to be cautious after a batch of prescription medication was lost in Mesnes Park.

Officers say two blister packs of tramadol hydrochloride containing a total of 36 tablets had been left sometime between 7.30am and midday on Thursday.

The medication can be dangerous and is fatal in some circumstances.

Back to the top of the page