Professional clowns blast ‘ridiculous’ craze

Creepy clowns prowling the streets have been keeping residents hiding in their homes, but there’s one set of people finding the odd craze scarier than most.

Professional entertainer Kevin Rutter of Bryn has been in the clowning business for 36 years and believes the current craze is just that; a craze.

Ally the Clown doing what he does best

The 56-year-old, who runs Kevin the Klown, said: “I can’t get my head around what these people are doing. It is just ridiculous.

“But it is just a craze. It will go soon enough and the sooner the better as far as I am concerned.”

Police confirmed they’d had several scared callers over the weekend as the ‘killer clown’ trend, which originated in America, made its way to Greater Manchester.

Officers were called out to one road Monday evening after a frightened dog-walker said they’d seen a gang of clowns carrying baseball bats.

Clowns were never meant to be scary and I’m really worried about this craze Kevin the Klown

No sign of the group could be found but police have warned any kind of anti-social or criminal behaviour could result in arrest and a criminal record.

Kevin, a grandfather of two, said he had not noticed any downturn in business since the start of the killer clown craze.

“I have had plenty of calls already this week so there doesn’t seem to be any effect on business,” he said.

“Down the years, you do occasionally get a child who is a bit nervous to come into the show but you just encourage them and they soon join in.

“This craze has gone on too long. I definitely think the police need to step up what they are doing because there are lot of people scared by what is going on.”

Police also confirmed they’d had reports of “young teenagers participating in the so-called killer clown craze”.

And the entertainer and magician, who reached the Britain’s Got Talent quarter final in 2010, hopes the clown frenzy blows over soon.

“A few years ago this was the ‘Scream’ masks now it’s people dressing up as clowns,” Alan said.

“This just isn’t funny and that’s all clowns should be.”

Professional entertainer Alan Strong has been in the clowning business for 18 years but says the sinister prank of dressing up as a ‘killer clown’ to scare bystanders could threaten his livelihood.

The 48-year-old from Morecambe said: “I don’t want it to ruin my career.

“Clowns were never meant to be scary and I’m really worried about this craze.”