The public have been invited to attend the funeral of Braiden Prescott.

An open invitation has been issued to anyone wishing to attend and say goodbye to the seven-year-old who died last week, five years after being diagnosed with cancer.

The funeral will be held at Christ Church in Higher Ince on Thursday, September 15, but mourners are asked to arrive outside Braiden’s home at 1.15pm as he makes his final journey to the church.

Braiden will then be buried at Westwood Cemetary.

Details of the wake are still being finalised.

Anyone attending is also asked to wear baby blue as this was Braiden’s favourite colour and to not wear black.

Braiden was just two-years-old when he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of childhood cancer.

He died at Derian House children’s hospice in Chorley last week.

Thousands of pounds have been donated through a crowd funding appeal to help cover the cost of the funeral.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Public invited to Braiden Prescott’s funeral Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...