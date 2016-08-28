Puppy trapped after falling down a sewer

A puppy had to be rescued by firefighters after falling down a sewer.
The golden Labrador was walking with its owner on a field off Helen Street, Golborne, when it fell down the hole.
The cover was not on the manhole and the puppy, named Bailey, fell around 10ft into water.
Crews from Wigan and Leigh fire stations were called at 1.50pm today.
Specialist water rescue equipment was used to get into the sewer and rescue the dog.
Bailey, who is less than a year old, spent around an hour in the sewer and was not hurt.
