Rain holds off for Wigan 10k

The rain stayed away for this year's Wigan 10k as thousands of runners took to the streets of Wigan for Joining Jack.

The roads were lined with cheering and smiling spectators as the race got underway at 10am with the winning runner coming home in a little over 31 minutes.

Runners from clubs, fun runners and people running in fancy dress made the race a spectacular success as always and there were food stalls and entertainment to keep the crowd happy.

Wigantoday's facebook page filmed the start and finish of the event live and you can watch the footage here https://www.facebook.com/wigan.today