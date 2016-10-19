Robber threatens shop workers with gun

An gun-wielding robber left empty handed after trying to hold up a shop.

Police are appealing for information after they were called to IB Local, on Wigan Road in Leigh, at 6pm on October 7.

The offender entered the store holding a bag in his left hand and a black hand gun in his right.

He pointed the gun at staff and demanded cash, but left the shop after staff, who triggered the silent alarm, did not hand any cash over.

The offender, who had a hooded top covering his face, then made off in the direction of the Royal Oak pub.

Detective Sergeant Neil Lawless, of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “This was a cowardly crime and resulted in a terrifying ordeal that no employee should ever have to go through.

“I would like to praise the staff for their quick thinking in raising the silent alarm and standing firm in frightening circumstances.

“We are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch and help us bring this criminal to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting the reference number 1804, or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.