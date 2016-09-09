Robbers sprayed unknown substance in victims’ faces

Police are appealing for information after two robberies in Wigan where the victims had an unknown substance sprayed in their faces.

Shortly before 9.30pm on Sunday (Sept 4), a man was walking along Caroline Street when he was approached by two men, who sprayed a substance in his face before stealing from him and fleeing the scene.

These two incidents have left both victims shaken and it is fortunate they were not seriously injured DS Steve Baldam

The first man is described as having a tanned complexion, stocky build, a bald head and wearing a blue jacket and black pants.

The second man is described as smaller than the first man and wearing dark clothing and a dark baseball cap.

The second incident occurred shortly before 3am on Monday (Sept 5) when a woman was walking along Fog Lane and was approached by two men. They sprayed a substance in her face and stole her handbag and phone before fleeing the scene.

An investigation has been launched and police believe the two incidents are linked.

Detective Sergeant Steve Baldam, of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “These two incidents have left both victims shaken and it is fortunate they were not seriously injured.

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry but we believe that these are linked.

“I would like to appeal to anyone that was in the area at the time and saw anybody acting suspiciously to contact the police.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 2353 of 04/09/16 or 198 of 05/09/16, or Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

