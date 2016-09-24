Robyn aims high for charity challenge

A young Wigan daredevil will take the plunge and complete a white-knuckle 160ft bungee jump to raise money for a rehabilitation facility.

Robyn Lockwood will tomorrow leap head-first towards the water at Salford Quays to help the Taylor Unit in Leigh after staff there helped her grandad Ged McMahon make a miracle recovery from a coma.

Robyn, of Partington Road, Platt Bridge, was moved to help the unit as Mr McMahon, 77, spent two months there re-learning basic everyday skills after he amazed doctors at Wigan Infirmary by returning to health following time in intensive care.

The 21-year-old, who has just finished animal welfare studies at Preston’s Myerscough College, has already smashed her £300 sponsorship target.

She added: “I’m a bit of an adrenaline junkie. I’ve done a bungee jump before. It was the scariest thing I’ve ever done but I loved it. I’m looking forward to it but I’m really nervous. It’s from a crane over the water. I thought the shock factor of doing something a bit crazy like this would help raise more money.

“I don’t like hospitals but I went to the Taylor Unit and there were so many people who had been ill trying to get better I just wanted to raise some money to help them. They did everything for my grandad. They helped him walk and talk again, they helped him start eating, they got him using his muscles again.”

Robyn travels to Salford alone tomorrow as most family, including her grandad, are walking from Wigan Infirmary to the Taylor Unit to raise money themselves the same day. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/robynlockwood