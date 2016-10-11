School facing closure revealed

A school, rated as outstanding by Ofsted, has been recommended for closure despite a campaign to keep it open.

Council officers have recommended that Shevington Community Primary School (CPS) is shut and its existing pupils transferred to Shevington Vale.

The proposal has been revealed after a report was published ahead of a cabinet meeting next Thursday when members will consider the recommendation.

They will be asked to approve the move to a formal consultation on the closure of CPS, a decision on which will be made in January.

Wigan Council launched an initial review in June to gauge public opinion on plans to close one of three schools in Shevington Federation.

It was met with opposition from parents who set up a campaign, Save Shevington Federation, which has received support from Wigan MP Lisa Nandy and their ward councillors.