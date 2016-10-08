Sci-fi gems’ pop-up cinema screenings

A pop-up picture house is showing some of the most important sci-fi films ever made and running workshops to reveal the facts behind the fiction.

Wigan Small Cinema is holding regular events for young people combining the screening of a movie with events exploring science and technology.

David Bowie in the Man Who Fell To Earth

The scheme, which is run by Wigan S.T.E.A.M, kicked off last month with a showing of last year’s blockbuster The Martian and a workshop about the use of green screens on which images can be projected.

The programme of films and sessions runs until next year, with movies being screened including Inception, Tron and classics such as the 1927 silent film Metropolis.

Each showing will be preceded by a short workshop looking at subjects including 3D printing, particle acceleration and snow art.

Wigan Small Cinema will also pay tribute to pop music icon David Bowie, with a session of art inspired by him followed by Nicolas Roeg’s film The Man Who Fell To Earth in which the singer and songwriter plays the central part.

The pop-up scheme, which currently takes place at the Museum of Wigan Life in Wigan’s Library Street, was put together to engage young audiences who are often under-represented in specialist cinema events and festivals.

Elizabeth Griffiths from Wigan Small Cinema said: “This is the first time I have looked through a film programme aimed at young adults and thought that every single topic is one that would be engaging for them.

“In the year of his tragic passing we are predicting our David Bowie themed evening will be particularly popular, with a Bowie art workshop and a screening of his first starring performance, The Man Who Fell to Earth.”

The programme continues on October 14 with cult favourite movie Tron, in which Jeff Bridges plays a young computer genius who gets sucked into a master system while trying to hack into it to prove his ideas for video games are being stolen.

Other movies being shown include Inception, post-apocalyptic film 12 Monkeys and time-travel thriller Looper.

The events all begin at 7pm with the workshops, with the film sxcreenings starting at 7.30pm. Entry is £3.50, payable on the door. For details visit wigansteam.co.uk/get-involved/