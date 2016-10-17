Search continues for missing mum

Police are appealing for help to find a grieving mum who has gone missing.

GMP Wigan West reported on Facebook on Monday afternoon that 31-year-old Danielle Slater was missing from the Wigan area.

They confirmed on Tuesday morning that she was still missing.

Danielle, from Scholes, was distraught to discover her five-month-old son Jackson James had died earlier this month.

Relatives appealed through the Evening Post for donations to help pay for a funeral.

Hundreds of pounds has since been collected to provide a send-off for the tragic tot.

Anyone who has information about Danielle’s whereabouts or possible sightings is asked to call police on 101.

