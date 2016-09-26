Sex attack took place in middle of afternoon

Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted.

At around 2pm on Friday 16 September 2016, police were called to Ridyard Street, Wigan, to reports that a 40-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted earlier that afternoon.

Police have launched an investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

The man is described as white, aged 20 to 30, around 5ft 6in, of slim build with short, mousey brown hair and tattoos on his arms. He was wearing blue jeans, a green t-shirt and a yellow high vis vest.

Detective Sergeant Graham Clare, of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “I understand that an incident like this will cause concern in the local area and I want to assure the community that we have increased patrols in response.

“This attack has left the victim petrified and specialist officers are providing support to the woman.

“This happened in the middle of the day when people would have been around and seen something.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 5307 or 101 quoting 1122 of 16/09/16 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.