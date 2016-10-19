Shop staff threatened with large knife by robbers

Armed robbers stole a quantity of cash after threatening staff at a shop with a large knife.

The four offenders approached The Co-operative shop on Haigh Road in Aspull in a 4x4 vehicle at around 9.30pm last night, Tuesday, and while one remained in the car, the other three entered the store.

One threatened staff working on the till with a knife and demanded he be taken to the safe.

The men then made off with a large quantity of cash.

The shop is believed to be open as usual.

No descriptions of the offenders was available but police have asked anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2234/181016.