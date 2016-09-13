Singing sensation joins forces with Wigan firm

International singing sensation Michael Bublé has turned to a Wigan firm to help with his latest business venture.

Swinley-based e-commerce specialists Ina4 has designed and built a new website for the King of Swing’s new perfume range, which has just been launched globally in New York and streamed via Facebook Live to his worldwide army of followers.

The scent, Bublé’s first, is called By Invitation and is designed to tap into the star’s vast female fan base.

The link-up marks the start of a new era of growth for Ina4.

On the back of new business wins and the changing demands of the internet, the specialist website design and marketing agency has now launched a brand new office in Upper Dicconson Street, from where this project was coordinated.

Staff numbers have grown from three to 17 after a recruitment drive – with more appointments planned.

Director Carl Willock said: “Directly on the back of our e-commerce expertise, we are delighted to have been invited to create such a high-profile website.

“It is a ringing endorsement of the sector-leading skills and experience that we have been built into the Ina4 team as we aim to reaffirm our standing as one of the North’s premier web agencies.

“It also shows that international stars like Michael Bublé do not have to go to web agencies in the States, or even in London – they can find the expertise required right here in Wigan.”

Fellow director Andy Marshall added: “Here at Ina4, we have enjoyed a long-standing reputation for our property specialism, working with a growing number of household names in the estate agency and auction markets.

“Our work creating www.michaelbubleperfume.com adds a fresh impetus to accelerating our ambitions.”

Bublé said of his debut perfume: “I’ve always loved fine fragrance and once I committed to this endeavour, I immersed myself in learning the fascinating process of what it takes to actually create just the right scent along with unique packaging that reflects my taste and imagination of the perfect romantic fragrance.

“Working with a world-class perfumer coupled with the marketing expertise of my team, we have designed a beautiful fragrance that I feel proud to have my name on.”

By Invitation will be available globally in around 30 countries — the first batch including the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom and Australia, and expanding to South Asia later in the year.

