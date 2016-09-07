Smashed window lands man in court

A man smashed a window in the door of his girlfriend’s Wigan home after she locked him out.

Graham Don, of Queens Road, Bootle, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage but was also in breach of a conditional discharge he had received earlier in the year for an assault.

Wigan Magistrates Court heard that the 21-year-old had left his girlfriend’s home on Woodhouse Lane to go to the pub andhad found the door locked on his return.

He was given a 12-month community order with a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement and 60 hours unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

He was also issued with a restraining order.

