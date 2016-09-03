Wigan TV viewers struggle to understand TV terminology such as “streaming” and “on demand.”

The study, carried out by TV Licensing in advance of a major change in regulations, suggests there may be confusion around exactly which viewing habits will be affected by the change.

As of Thursday this week viewers will need to be covered by a TV Licence to watch or download BBC programmes on demand – including catch-up TV – on BBC iPlayer, no matter how they access it. However, the vast majority of households have a licence so are already covered.

Comparatively, “catch up” is one of the best understood terms with 88 per cent of those surveyed in Wigan able to identify the correct definition from a selection.

For “on demand”, nearly 81 per cent identified the correct definition, however many failed to realise the term includes three components; catch-up TV; exclusive programmes only available online; and watching a programme “on demand” before it is shown on TV.

A third of respondents could not correctly define “video streaming,” although across the UK more than 73 per cent of 16 to 24-year-olds nationwide correctly defined it as watching TV, videos, programmes or films over the internet, where the video you watch is typically not stored on your device for viewing at a later date.

When asked what “live TV” meant, only 90 per cent correctly defined it as programmes shown as broadcast, or as aired.

It’s easy to buy a licence online, amend or check personal details at any time at www.tvlicensing.co.uk/info.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Some viewers struggling with TV terminology Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...