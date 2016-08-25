Star performers celebrate GCSE success

The borough’s teenagers are celebrating incredible exam successes in their GCSEs.
At Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley, Lauren Dawes and Megan Walsh both swept the board by getting the top grade in every subject they sat.
Both Megan and Lauren ended up with 11 A*s and could not hide their delight and surprise at how well they had done.
Megan said: “I have worked really hard for this, but was shocked at the results.
“The teachers were really supportive and I wouldn’t have done it without them.”
At St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic High School a stunning 75% of pupils received five A to C grades including English and Maths.
Head Teacher Mark Dumican commented: “We are tremendously proud of all of our pupils and their achievements. The results reflect their hard work and effort, and also the commitment of the staff, who have worked tirelessly on their behalf. What a fantastic way for our students to end their five here.”
At Up Holland High School 73 per cent of pupils achieved five A to C grades including English and Maths, an increase of around 15 per cent on last year’s results.
Headteacher Mrs Barton said: “This reflects the hard work of our pupils and staff. Not only are there some fantastic individual results here and the percentage of pupils achieving A* to C grades across all subjects shows the entire cohort performed above expectations.”
Vishal Chahwala, who attends Up Holland High School, was also celebrating as he racked up an incredible 12 A*s in his GCSEs.
At Shevington High School 71 per cent of their students have five A to C grades - nine per cent up on last year.
The achievements of teenagers who secured hauls of top grades is all the more pronounced as nationally the number of very high achievers has fallen this year.
Tweet your pictures to us @WigToday
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.