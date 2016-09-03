Statue of Wigan great unveiled

Rugby legend Billy Boston has been immortalised in a statue which stands proudly in Wigan town centre.

The bronze likeness was unveiled this morning (Saturday) in a rather wet grand ceremony attended by the man himself.

Billy was joined by dozens of his family, Warriors coach and captain Shaun Wane and Sean O’Loughlin plus rugby fans from across the UK.

Deputy leader of Wigan Council and chairman of the Billy Boston Statue Trust (the group behind the project) Coun David Molyneux said: “Billy is well loved across the nation. The fact we have managed to fulfil this vision as a result of other people digging deep and giving their time is a testament to Billy the rugby player and also Billy the Wiganer, so I’d like to say thank you to all those involved.”

Cardiff born Billy, 82, is known by Wiganers as one of their own having played nearly 500 games for the Cherry and Whites. A winger or centre, he scored 571 career tries, the most by any British player, and played 31 times for Great Britain.

His sporting feats, plus his dedication to raising money for charity, meant he was awarded an MBE in 1996.

The Trust has raised more than £90,000, which includes a large donation from former Latics chairman Dave Whelan, an anonymous £10,000 donation and £1,000 from international construction company, ISG.

Did you know? Billy Boston was called into GB’s 54 touring squad after just 10 first-team games in rugby league for Wigan.