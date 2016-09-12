Surge in demand at A&E

Waiting times at Wigan’s A&E have been pushed over the four hour target by another surge in demand.

Health bosses are asking the public not to come to Wigan A&E unless it is a serious and life-threatening emergency.

If you do attend and your condition is not considered serious you will be expected to wait until a Doctor is available to see you. It is very likely that this will be outside the 4 hour waiting time.

During this time of extreme pressure on our emergency care system, we are asking people to think carefully about the best place to seek appropriate treatment.

Mary Fleming, Director of Operations said ‘Our message is simple – if you have a serious urgent medical emergency, go to A&E or dial 999. For everything else please seek out the most appropriate healthcare provider such as a GP or Pharmacist.

Unnecessary attendances to our A&E prevent Doctors and Nurses from seeing and treating those patients who need urgent care quickly. In addition it is putting a huge strain on the hospital as a whole. With the support of the public we can make sure that we are focusing the right level of attention on our very poorly patients who are suffering serious medical emergencies.”

There are many different ways people can get the right treatment at the right time:

-Extended GP service: You can also book an appointment to see a GP or Nurse until 8pm weekdays and between 10am and 4pm at the weekend. Registered Wigan. Borough patients can call 01942 482848 and book an appointment thorough this service.

-Out of hours GP service: If you need non-emergency medical help outside of your GP opening hours, please contact the Out-of-Hours service on 01942 829911.

-Walk-in Centre: For treatment of cuts, bruises, minor infections, stomach upsets, strains and skin complaints, without an appointment. Leigh Health Centre, The Avenue, Leigh, WN7 1HR. Tel 01942 483453.

-Pharmacists are experts in providing medical information and advice, including coughs, colds, wheezing and minor ailments. You can just drop in to see your pharmacist and many have private consultation areas. They can also advise on any over the counter remedies available and, if you need specialist medical advice, can point you in the right direction.

-The NHS 111 service for non-emergency medical help. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is staffed by fully trained advisors and experienced clinicians.

-For serious medical emergencies, such as chest pain, stroke, severe abdominal pain, severe bleeding, severe breathing difficulties, major broken bones and serious head injuries, go to the emergency department or dial 999.

