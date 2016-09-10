Swan fighting for life after dog attack

A swan was left fighting for his life after being attacked by a dog.

The bird was found in Pennington Flash Country Park in Leigh last week with severe wounds on his wings and blood stains on his feathers.

He was discovered by passers-by who found him, called the RSPCA for help and after being caught the animal was rushed to a wildlife facility for treatment.

After being transferred to RSPCA Stapeley Grange for specialist care and an operation, the swan is now said to be “doing well”.

Lee Stewart, manager at RSPCA Stapeley Grange, said: “This poor swan is in a bad way but we’re hoping he will pull through.

“Our vets have been working hard operating on him and doing all they can to try to save his life. He has bad injuries to his wings which are consistent with a dog attack.

“Sadly this situation happens all too often and we would really urge dog owners to keep a look out for nearby swans, or any wildlife, when they are out on walks and keep their pets on leads.

“A bit of extra diligence could save lives.

“Dog owners have a legal responsibility under the Dangerous Dogs Act to have charge and control of their animals in a public place.”

Earlier this summer, the Queen’s swan marker, David Barber, warned the public to keep their dogs under control after a spate of fatal attacks .

He said a number of the birds had died after being injured by dogs while nesting, and there were also reports of egg theft. In some cases adult swans had been attacked and died, leaving young cygnets unprotected and unlikely to survive.

“We ask members of the public to keep their dogs under control when in the vicinity of swans or other wildlife,” he said.

“Apart from the obvious threat posed by a dog that is not under control, such attacks often result in serious injuries or fatalities.”

The incident in Leigh follows a number of others in the borough that have left wildlife dead or injured.

In July, two swans were shot dead Kingsdown Road Flash in Abram, known locally as Polly’s Pond.

The two birds were thought to have been shot with a powerful pellet gun.

Earlier this week, two ducks were found dead at Amberswood in Hindley. Both are thought to have been shot with different weapons.

In the past few weeks the remains of a dead roe deer were discovered in the stream at nearby Borsdane Brook in Hindley and the remains of two other animals were dumped in a bin at Haigh Country Park.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Swan fighting for life after dog attack Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...