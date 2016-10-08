Tanker driver dies after horror smash

A man from the borough died after a horror road collision involving two oil tankers.

The 40-year-old from Leigh lost his battle for life in hospital following the incident in Ellesmere Port on Thursday.

The collision happened at the traffic lights near to the Boat Museum on Oil Sites Road in the Cheshire town at approximately 1pm yesterday on Thursday October 6.

The man, who has not been named, was driving one of the tankers and suffered serious injuries in the collision.

He was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital where he sadly later died.

The road had to be shut to deal with the large amount of oil which ended up on the asphalt and which required clearing up overnight.

Cheshire Roads Policing Team has now launched an investigation into the tragic incident.

Anyone with information should call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 420 of 6/10/2016.