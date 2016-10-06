Teen has iPhone stolen by knife-wielding robbers

Police are appealing for information after a man was robbed at knifepoint in Wigan earlier this week.

At around 9:55pm on Tuesday (October 4), the 18-year-old victim was walking along Chequers Street and took his iPhone out of his pocket to pause the music he had been listening to when a stranger grabbed it.

This was a cowardly attack which saw two men target a lone person who was minding his own business and walking home DS Nigel Rigby

The victim grabbed his phone back from the man before a second man pushed him up against a wall and pulled out a knife.

Fearing for his safety, the man relinquished his phone to the offender carrying the knife, who then demanded money but the victim told him he had none.

The two offenders then made further threats before walking off laughing in the direction of Uncle Joes on Dorning Street.

The first offender is described as a white man in his late teens, approximately 5ft 9in tall and of skinny build with a spotty complexion and short ginger hair that was brushed forward. He spoke with a ‘fake’ Irish accent.

The second offender, who was carrying the knife, is described as a white man in his early 20s, over 6ft tall and of chubby build with short black hair.

Detective Sergeant Nigel Rigby of GMP’s Wigan borough said: “This was a cowardly attack which saw two men target a lone person who was minding his own business and walking home.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may information that can assist us in finding the two responsible for this robbery and I would urge anybody who thinks they can help to contact police.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2447 of 04/10/16, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.