Teenager dies after taking drugs at festival

A teenager has died after taking drugs at Leeds Festival.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that Lewis Haunch, 17, from Leigh, died shortly after midnight today.

He was taken to St James’ Hospital in Leeds by ambulance shortly after 4.45pm yesterday.

He was in a critical condition and given emergency treatment, but later died.

An investigation into his death is under way.

Two men, both aged 17, have been arrested in Greater Manchester on suspicion of drugs offences and remain in custody.

Leeds Festival’s police commander, Chief Superintendent Keith Gilert, said: “Our thoughts are naturally with the family of the young man at this time. They were made aware of the incident by officers as soon as possible and were assisted to attend the hospital as quickly as possible. We will continue to support them through this difficult time.

“We are currently investigating the death and how he obtained the substance he took. Two males, aged 17, have been arrested in the Greater Manchester area on suspicion of drugs offences and are currently in custody.

“At this time the indications are that the man consumed drugs immediately before he collapsed. A report will be sent to the coroner in due course.

“I would though like to take this opportunity to remind anyone attending the festival that there is no safe way to take drugs. Taking any illegal drug carries a risk to health and we would always advise people against it, but I would ask that people are particularly conscious of the risks following this young man’s death. In partnership with the organisers Festival Republic we will continue to take action against those who risk the lives of others by supplying drugs.”

