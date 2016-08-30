Teenager fighting for life after M6 collision

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A teenaged boy hit by a car on the M6 yesterday is in a critical condition.

Police said the boy appeared to run onto the carriageway on the Southbound M6 at Charnock Richard services at 1.45pm, and was involved in a collision with a Jaguar XF.

Traffic backed up near the scene of the incident

He suffered serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Alder Hey Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

His family are being supported.

The motorway was closed for about four hours yesterday (Tuesday).

Sgt Lee Campbell, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a serious collision which has left a boy with life threatening injuries. I would appeal for anyone who saw what happened, and who hasn’t already spoken to the police, to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0776 of Tuesday, August 30th.

