Teenager is charged with shop voyeurism

A man has denied a charge of voyeurism after an alleged incident in a Wigan town centre fashion store.

Haben Mihretab elected summary trial and will now return to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates court for it to take place on November 25.

Mr Mihretab, of Ormskirk Road, Newtown, was granted unconditional bail after submissions from his defending solicitor, Mark Ferguson.

The 18-year-old has pleaded not guilty under Section 67 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 to, for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification, observing another person doing a private act knowing that person did not consent to being observed for sexual gratification.

It is alleged that he placed his upper body under the changing room cubicle door at the H&M shop in The Grand Arcade as he held a camera phone, while it was occupied by an adult female as she was in the process of getting changed.

Mr Mihretab spoke only to confirm his name and address when he appeared before magistrates in Wigan last week.

