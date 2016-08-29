Test your Harry Potter knowledge at quiz

Many a Harry Potter fan think they know all there is to know about Quidditch, cauldrons and where you can buy Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans.

But a Wigan pub is challenging lovers of the franchise to put their knowledge to the test and help them raise some money for charity.

The Brocket

The Brocket Arms on Mesnes Road will play host the magical quiz and the staff are hoping to raise more than £1,000 for CLIC Sargent, a charity which supports children with cancer.

The quiz is the brainchild of the new pub manager Tom Quinn who held a similar event at his previous pub and hopes to repeat the success of that event here.

He is being helped out by staff at the Wetherspoons pub, including shift manager Danielle Stanistreet.

She said: “The charity is our official Wetherspoons charity, so every pub in the country is raising money for CLIC Sargent.

“We try and bank about £100 a week for the chairty but with this event we are hoping to raise more than £1,000.

“It was our new pub manager Tom’s idea to have a Harry Potter theme. He held a similar event at his previous pub and it went really well, it had sold out in a week.

“It is all Harry Potter themed, so all the questions will be about Harry Potter.

“People can dress up as him as they want or any of the other characters if they would prefer but they don’t have to if they would rather not.

“The more people in harry potter fancy dress the better there will be prizes for best team name and best fancy dress.”

“Tom is a big Harry Potter fan and quite a few of the other staff are as well. We are really looking forward to it. I think someone even has a Harry Potter tattoo.

“Tom will be responsible for writing the questions so I am sure he’ll out everyone’s knowledge to the test.”

The questions will cover the seven books and eight Harry Potter films and there will be a number of categories about the franchise.

There will also be Harry Potter themed games with prizes available at the event which will start at 7.30pm on October 5.

Tickets for the quiz are currently on sale from behind the bar at The Brocket and are £3 per person.

Danielle said there had been lots of interest on social media and advised anyone who was interested to make sure they get their tickets too.

Teams are limited to six people.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Test your Harry Potter knowledge at quiz Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...