A study by Zoopla found 660,924 homes across the country are estimated to be worth £1m or more.

As the North West has 9,680 property millionaires, the Evening Post has uncovered the 10 most valuable streets in the borough.

Mortgage lending to people buying a new home slumped in July, as consumers appeared in a cautious mood.

Mortgages to people moving up or down the property ladder totalled just £10.6bn during the month. That’s 13 per cent less than in June and 12 per cent down on a year earlier. First-time buyers also sat on their hands, with lending to this group diving by 19% compared with the previous month to £4.4bn.

But record low mortgage rates lured those looking to switch home loans into action, with remortgaging equalling the seven-year high of £6bn.

1 Higher Lane, Dalton, Wigan £1,200,000

2 School Lane, Haigh, Wigan, WN2 £865,000

3 Tan House Lane, Parbold, Wigan, WN8 £815,000

4 Leyland Mill Lane, Wigan, WN1 £770,000

5 Croasdale Drive, Parbold, Wigan, WN8 £671,250

6 Lees Lane, Dalton, Wigan, WN8 £610,600

7 Hillock Lane, Dalton, Wigan, WN8 £575,000

8 Birchley Avenue, Billinge, Wigan, WN5 £570,000

9 Thornhill, Standish, Wigan, WN1 £545,000

10 Winstanley Park, Winstanley, Wigan, WN3 £538,139