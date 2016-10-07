A study by Zoopla found 660,924 homes across the country are estimated to be worth £1m or more.
As the North West has 9,680 property millionaires, the Evening Post has uncovered the 10 most valuable streets in the borough.
Mortgage lending to people buying a new home slumped in July, as consumers appeared in a cautious mood.
Mortgages to people moving up or down the property ladder totalled just £10.6bn during the month. That’s 13 per cent less than in June and 12 per cent down on a year earlier. First-time buyers also sat on their hands, with lending to this group diving by 19% compared with the previous month to £4.4bn.
But record low mortgage rates lured those looking to switch home loans into action, with remortgaging equalling the seven-year high of £6bn.
1 Higher Lane, Dalton, Wigan £1,200,000
2 School Lane, Haigh, Wigan, WN2 £865,000
3 Tan House Lane, Parbold, Wigan, WN8 £815,000
4 Leyland Mill Lane, Wigan, WN1 £770,000
5 Croasdale Drive, Parbold, Wigan, WN8 £671,250
6 Lees Lane, Dalton, Wigan, WN8 £610,600
7 Hillock Lane, Dalton, Wigan, WN8 £575,000
8 Birchley Avenue, Billinge, Wigan, WN5 £570,000
9 Thornhill, Standish, Wigan, WN1 £545,000
10 Winstanley Park, Winstanley, Wigan, WN3 £538,139
