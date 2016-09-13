Thieves used gas to blow up a cash machine.

An unknown number of offenders filled the machine at a petrol station on Wigan Road in Leigh with gas before setting it on fire at around 1am this morning, Tuesday.

They stole an unknown amount of cash from the machine before running off in the direction of Leigh Road.

A fire crew from Leigh were called to Wigan Road in Leigh, to help the police and make sure the site was safe.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Thieves blow up cash machine Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...