Three fire crews tackle blaze

An investigation is under way after a fire broke out yesterday.

Firefighters were called to Thornton Close, Pennington, shortly before 4.25pm for a fire involving three outbuildings,

Crews from Leigh, Atherton and Warrington fire stations attended.

Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels to tackle the fire and it was brought under control shortly after 5pm.

A hazardous materials officer attended after possible reports of asbestos and a full decontamination of crews and equipment was carried out.

A fire crew returned to the property afterwards to dampen down and inspect for pockets of fire.

The fire service said the cause of the blaze was under investigation.