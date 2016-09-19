Three people had to be rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a lift for almost an hour.

The trio were returning some equipment to the gym in Brooklands Mill in Leigh when the lift broke down between the first and second floors.

Crews from Leigh fire station were called to the building at around 7.45pm on Sunday.

They had to make their way to the lift motor room to isolate the power before winding the mechanism to allow the three people to get out at the second floor.

All of them were unhurt.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “They were all fine, just a bit inconvenienced. They had been in there getting on for an hour by the time we released them.

“They said they had been in a comeptition and were taking some equipment back but got stuck in the lift on the way out.”

Fire crews from Leigh and Atherton stations attended the incident and were there for around 45 minutes.

The firefighters also warned the mill’s engineer they needed to prevent the lift from being used until it was repaired.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Three rescued after getting stuck in lift Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...