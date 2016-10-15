Tim’s camera puts working class heroes in the frame

A family strolls through the town centre. A rugby league star shares a tender moment with his son. Pensioners on scooters sit in a park.

These are just some of the images of life in the borough captured by a Wigan-born photographer as part of an ambitious project to celebrate an important literary milestone.

Photographer Tim Foster

Tim Foster, who was brought up in Appley Bridge, is documenting Wiganers and their everyday routines for All Roads Lead to Wigan Pier.

The images are being taken to mark 80 years since George Orwell wrote his seminal book on the lives of working-class people and Tim hopes to cast a different light on the town.

He eventually hopes to put on an exhibition of his photographs both locally and across the country but currently wants more Wiganers to come forward to agree to be photographed.

Tim, 43, said: “I’m trying to document Wigan as it is today 80 years on from The Road to Wigan Pier.

“I’m not looking to make an oppressive study similar to George Orwell’s book but something more relative and reflective not only of Wigan’s humour, energy and daft defiance but also a socialistic view of the town.”

The former Shevington High pupil has travelled the globe as a photojournalist.

One of the most striking images in the collection so far is of Wigan Warriors’ formidable and heavily-tattooed prop forward Frank-Paul Nuuausala with his young son in his arms at the DW Stadium.

Tim said: “It was very different when I lived there 15 years ago.”

To get involved, email mail@timothyfoster.co.uk