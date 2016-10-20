Town’s glamorous film premiere

Leigh will host a glamorous Oscars-style ceremony for a new documentary filmed by young people in the borough’s supported housing.

The group from housing provider Adactus’ accommodation, some of whom have spent time on the streets, turned the camera on community groups across the region for the new film.

Residents from Leigh and Hardybutts in Wigan joined forces with a group from Lancaster to be taught film-making by Manchester-based community interest company (CIC) Reel Mcr.

Their efforts will now be given the big-screen treatment at a premiere being organised at the Leigh Sports Village on December 1.

The group filmed grass-roots projects in the North West including some in the borough and Reel Mcr says it was delighted by some of the cinematic talent unearthed.

Jacqui Carroll, one of the CIC’s founders, said: “We spent the whole of last summer filming projects which Adactus has funded.

“Every single project has been different and they are all making a massive difference within their communities.

“One young lady in particular we’ve worked with has been absolutely amazing, she really has an eye for it. She can probably now go off and have a career in film-making.

“The premiere is going to be brilliant. We’re bringing together all the people who have been involved and it should be an inspirational night for everybody.”

Jacqui says Reel Mcr has enjoyed working in the borough so much that it is now looking to do a much bigger scheme of work in the area.

The documentary makers filmed Adactus schemes funded through the Breathe Investment Grants (BIG) including youth projects, gardening and environmental schemes, befriending and support groups.

Adactus is pulling out all the stops for the big night at the LSV, with the groups featured on screen and the film-makers receiving VIP invites and getting the chance to walk the red carpet while being interviewed and photographed.

Sustainable neighbourhoods manager Jayne Allison said: “I am delighted that our supported residents have received this amazing opportunity. I know that the experience is already helping them already with their confidence and communication skills.”