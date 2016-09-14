Traffic congestion after collision

Emergency services at the scene of the accident

Emergency services at the scene of the accident

Police, fire and ambulance services have been called to the scene of an accident in Wigan.

A car collided with a wall on Billinge Road in Highfield earlier this afternoon, around 2pm.

Traffic is backed up around the area and motorists are advised to find alternative routes where available.

More to follow ...

Back to the top of the page