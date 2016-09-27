Tragic Lucy inspires golf fund-raiser

Golfers were out in force to raise thousands of pounds for charity at a special event in memory of a tragic young Wigan sepsis victim.

The annual golf day held in memory of former St Patrick’s Primary School and St John Fisher Catholic high School pupil Lucy Davies raised £2,115 for ward 84 at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

The golf day in memory of Lucy Davies

Lucy’s dad Chris has run the event since Lucy died aged just 12 in 2014 after contracting sepsis following a battle with leukaemia.

The golf day raises money for the ward where she was cared for and was this year held at Berrington Hall Golf Club in Rainford, St Helens.

Chris said: “It was a fantastic day and we managed to raise a staggering amount of money to go directly to the hospital ward where they look after lots of special children like Lucy every day.

“I’d like to thank Lucy’s mum Suzanne and her colleagues from Warrington Sainsbury’s for decorating the venue and their support in the lead-up and on the day itself.

“I am looking forward to organising next year’s event and making it bigger and better for the fifth anniversary.”

The overall prize on the day went to Gary Passant, who was awarded the Lucy Martha Davies Trophy, while the team from the Sainsbury’s warehouse in Haydock scooped the team prize.

Golfers could also compete in competitions for the shot closest to the pin and the the longest drive.

Lucy was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2012 after being rushed into hospital for an peration to stem a bleed on her brain.

She went through chemothrapy and other treatments and was in remission when tragedy struck and she unexpectedly died from sepsis.

Chris, who now lives on the Wirral, is already planning the 2017 golf day and hopes to have a programme of evening entertainment following the daytime sporting action.

To register an interest in the next event, email LMDgolfday@gmail.com