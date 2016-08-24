Trial for assault accused

A man accused of assault will face a trial after pleading not guilty.

Barry Edwards appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court and denied a charge of assault by beating.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) claimed the 35-year-old punched Roberto Mosquito several times during the alleged incident on May 18.

Edwards, from Alderley in Skelmersdale, pleaded not guilty to the incident, which is alleged to have taken place in a block of flats in the town.

Edwards’ defence solicitor told the court, presided over by district judge Mark Hadfield, that his client completely denied even being present at the place where the alleged assault took place.

The defendant will now return to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court for trial on October 28. He was granted unconditional bail.

