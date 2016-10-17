Tribute to dad who died after collision

The family of a dad who died following a horror road collision near Wigan has paid tribute to him.

Kadeel Hanaway-Newby, 23, was involved in the incident at the junction of Winter Hey Lane and Chorley New Road in Horwich just before 2am on Wednesday October 12.

We can’t believe this has happened. We are all absolutely devastated Korette Newby

He was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

is wife Korrette Newby has today paid tribute to her husband and the father of their two young children.

She said: “Kadeel was very family-orientated and we were always together.

“He was a loving father to Kashai, six, and Lauriyon, three, and spent lots of time playing with them and often did the school and nursery runs for them.

“We got married in 2011 and went to Greece for our honeymoon which started Kadeel’s interest in travel.

“He would look forward to our holidays and especially enjoyed our family trips to Egypt last year and America earlier this year.

“He also liked to go out for family meals, with Nando’s being his favourite place to eat.

“He had an interest in boxing and also loved his cars and driving.

“He was such a shy and likeable lad who was loved by all his extended family who treated him as one of their own.

“Because we spent so much time together people would say ‘where’s Korrette and Kadeel?’ Or ‘have you seen Korette and Kadeel?’

“They never referred to us separately. It’s so hard knowing that won’t be said anymore because I’m on my own now.

“We can’t believe this has happened. We are all absolutely devastated.”