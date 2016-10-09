Tribute to woman stabbed to death

The family of a woman who was stabbed to death in Wigan have paid tribute to her.

Mandy Gallear, 42, was killed at her home on Makinson Avenue, Wigan, on Thursday .

Her husband Stuart has been remanded in custody after being charged with her murder.

Her two daughters, Amy, 16, and Katy, 14, paid tribute to her.

They said: “Our mum was a sister, aunt and friend to many, but first and foremost she was a mother and best friend to us.

“She adored us and we adored her.

“Mum was loved immensely, and gave that love back to her family and friends with all her heart.

“Words cannot describe how much we will miss her.

“She worked hard to provide a happy and loving home for us and it is hard to believe that she will no longer be here to guide us, nurture us and will not benefit from seeing what a credit we will be to her.

“Mum was a beautiful and selfless woman and our family has been ripped apart by her death.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and would ask for privacy during this tragic time.” Her husband Stuart, 51 was due to appear before a crown court judge on Monday accused of her murder.

Gallear appeared before Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning after being arrested.