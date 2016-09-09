A teenager left fighting for his life after suffering an air rifle injury to his head has died.

Jake Berry, 19, died on Wednesday, three days after police were called to his home on London Fields in Billinge.

The matter has been referred to the coroner.

In a statement released by the family they said: “What happened on Sunday at the family home has left our family devastated and shocked.

“Jake fought hard for his life for three days at the intensive care unit at Walton Centre, Fazakerley Hospital, but sadly passed away in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Jake was a bright and caring young man who was part of a loving family. Over the past two years Jake has battled with an illness which affected his day to day life, however this did not prevent Jake thinking about his future, which was to study mechanical engineering at college.

“We would like to thank everyone at the hospital for their great care and attention to Jake as well as their sensitivity and compassion towards our family.

“We are proud to say that Jake lives on in three people who have now been given the gift of life by the donation of his organs. This was Jake’s wish, which is a fitting tribute to him and his thoughtful and caring nature.

“We now need time to reflect on the life of Jake, an affectionate and loving son, brother, grandson and nephew. We would like to grieve in peace and ask for privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Tributes paid to ‘bright and caring’ teenager Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...